'I don’t live in the past,’ says Shweta Shetty as she makes a comeback after 20 years with new pop song

So how does she feel making her comeback again—though Shweta did make an appearance in a travelband Soul2Soul with Louis Banks in 2019? Shweta says, “I always knew that Jalne Mai Hain Mazaa would be my comeback song and that it would have a '90s disco/retro/house sound to it. That is because it was an original tune composed during the first few weeks of the pandemic. It was just music for fun, that was shot and recorded at home just for fun. I had no clue we would have 100K views, but it was just an idea we had while staying cooped up at home for so long. I then started putting my energy into music, instead of worrying about the virus affecting me.

But the singer is disheartened that a few naysayers have been dissing her for looking ‘too bold’ in the music video. “People came to me with reactions like ‘What is wrong with you? Why do you need to dress like this? Even when I did ‘Deewane’ they told me things like ‘What are you doing with four men in one room?’ I told them what do you know? We could be making music together, just chatting or playing chess,” she quipped.

Adding, “Don’t jump to conclusions just because you can. At least look for some logic! I as a person have never been bothered about what people said about me. In the 1990s we had to be very conservative about costumes in music videos. But now hot pants and tights are a normal thing. Even then I went ahead and wore short skirts or whatever I felt like wearing. These things need to stop, women should not be made into scapegoats!”