'I don't do any nudity': Keira Knightley picks own body double for nude scene

Los Angeles: Actress Keira Knightley used a body double for her film "The Aftermath" because she refuses to perform nude scenes.
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star explains her contract allows her to have a body double to take her place if nudity is involved, and that she is also permitted to approve any scenes where her stand-in is naked, reports aceshowbiz.com
"I don't do any nudity," she told OK! magazine.
"I had a body double in my last movie ('The Aftermath'), but I got to pick the body double and then I got the final approval over the sex scenes - that's how it works in my clause."
"I was outside having a cup of tea and a scone, while those scenes were shot because I didn't have to be naked," she added.
