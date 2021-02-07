'I can be bought with samosas': Mia Khalifa claps back at trolls as she relishes Indian feast; watch video

Mia Khalifa also shared a video and took sly digs at trolls who claimed that the former porn star is being paid to tweet in support of agitating farmers.

"It is just so nice to work hard and truly earn something. Like I earned this amazing, delicious dinner. First, I would like to thank Rupi for sending me this dinner, in exchange for humanitarian propaganda that I have been posting on my social media, and I would like to thank Jagmeet for the amazing dessert," she says in the video.

"And I would like to remind everyone that everything does have a price, mine happens to be samosas. I can be bought with samosas

Other people, I cannot speak for. Myself ? This is enough... this is enough to keep me going. Also, I am a free agent for the highest bidder, whoever can offer the best samosas," Mia adds.

"Thank you @rupikaur_ for this beautifully harvested feast, and thank you @theJagmeetSingh for the Gulab!!! I’m always worried I’ll get too full for dessert, so I eat it during a meal. You know what they say, one Gulab a day keeps the fascism away! #FarmersProtests," she wrote in the caption.

Check out the video here: