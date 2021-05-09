Huma Qureshi's web series 'Maharani' to premiere on SonyLIV on THIS date

Actress Huma Qureshi took to social media to share the trailer of her upcoming web series Maharani. The series will start streaming from May 28.

The actress says that the character is special to her as it helped her explore herself as an artist.

"It's not often that one gets to play a character where you traverse in extremes as an artist. Rani Bharti, has been one such role that got me to explore things that I have never done before and yet made her look extremely grounded and relatable," she says.

The actress is confident that the audience will like the series.