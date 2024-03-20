How To Date Billy Walsh OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

The British movie romantic comedy stars Charitra and Sebastian in the lead roles. The film is all set to release on the OTT platform in April, this year.

Where to watch How To Date Billy Walsh

The film will stream on Prime Video on April 5, 2024. Archie (played by Sebastian Croft) and Amelia (played by Charithra Chandran) have been close friends since childhood. However, Archie has always kept his feelings for Amelia hidden. When he finally confesses his love to her, he learns that Amelia is now in love with a new student, Billy Walsh.

Despite his heartbreak, Archie tries to keep Billy and Amelia apart. However, his actions have the opposite effect and bring the couple closer together. The trailer leaves viewers wondering whether Billy and Amelia's love will continue to grow stronger or if Archie's interference will ultimately lead to their separation.

Cast and production

How To Date Billy Walsh cast includes Charitra Chandran as Amelie, Sebastian Croft as Archie and Billy Walsh in the leading roles. The film also features Kunal Nayyar, who is known for The Big Bang Theory, Casper Knopf. Guz Khan, Nick Frost and Lucy Punch, among others.

The comedy-drama is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai and written by Alexander J Farrell and Greer Ellison. The music is composed by Rob Lord and the technical part was handled by Hamish Doyne-Ditmas. The movie has been produced by Matt Williams under Future Artists Entertainment.