How Music Composers Sachin-Jigar Took Over The Horror-Comedy Scene

Successful music composers seem to be known for their combo names. Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Shankar-Jaikishan. Anand-Milind. Sajid-Wajid. Sachin-Jigar. Over the last few years, the last one seems to be the go to choice for horror comedies. They’ve become an integral part of Maddock Productions, and say they vibe very well with Dinesh Vijan (founder of Maddock), with their camaraderie going beyond work.

The horror universe

“It’s a dream like run with Maddock films and the horror universe they’ve created (Stree 1, Munjya, Bhediya etc). People are loving these movies, which has become Maddock’s trademark. Even personally, me and Jigar used to really enjoy watching horror films, and knew this genre was dying in a way. Fusing it with comedy has given it a new life, the result being that people are coming out in large numbers to watch them,” Sachin told us.

Jigar tells us that between Sachin and him, they’ve seen a lot of the conventional scary movies from Bollywood and Hollywood, and also quite a few Korean ones.

Their most recent work being Stree 2, Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya created music for various platforms such as theatre, television, jingles and more, and got their movie break when they composed the music for Remo D’Souza’s F.A.L.T.U (2011), giving the audience party numbers like Char Baj Gaye (Party Abhi Baaki Hai) and Fully Faltu. This was followed up by Shor In The City, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Stree, Angrezi Medium, Bhediya and others. Before working independently as music composers, they served as music arrangers for veteran Indian music director Rajesh Roshan.

Jab they met

But how did the twain meet? They were working at Rajesh Roshan’s studio where Amit Trivedi had come for a certain song. Sachin was doing a lot of TV and theatre at that point, and he needed someone to help him out, which is when Amit introduced Jigar to Sachin, and they really got along, realising that they complement each other. They never really spoke about getting into a partnership, and just went along with the flow.

A quirky reality of being in a partnership is that many a time people can’t really tell Sachin and Jigar apart, and at other times assume that Sachin Jigar is one person, like when Sachin is given the phone and requested to click the fan’s photo with Jigar, who thinks it’s just one person. But this is a victory for the duo, who never imagined to come so far in life. Sachin was studying chartered accountancy while Jigar was pursuing an MBA degree, the common thread binding them together being their love for music. It was Preetam who sat them down and explained that they have it in them to become music composers, a journey which made them go down a path where they could meet Rajesh Roshan, Anu Malik, AR Rehman and others, remnants of which continue to inspire their music till date, something which they say is difficult to put into words.

Having been encouraged by their seniors, the trend is something they continue on their own by fostering and giving chances to newcomers in the music industry. Having also been part of Coke Studio India, their upcoming projects include Prime Video’s web show Citadel: Honey Bunny (Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Triptii Dimri, Rajkumar Rao).