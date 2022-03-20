How I met my partner: Isha Koppikar Narang opens up about her love story with hubby Timmy Narang

Hotelier Rohit Narang, Timmy to friends, has been married to actress Isha Koppikar Narang for more than 12 years. The two had tied the knot on November 29, 2009. However, time doesn’t seem to have blunted her love for him and not surprisingly so. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the Don actress shares her beautiful love story. Excerpts:

Where did you meet your better half, Timmy?

I met him in the gym.

Who played Cupid?

Leena Mogre. She was the manager of Gold's Gym at that time.

What was your initial reaction when you saw him?

I thought he was a great guy, very well-spoken and a thorough gentleman. He was graceful and had the aura of a prince. Timmy is a very peaceful and serene man. He’s extremely funny. At a party, he is always entertaining people and is the cynosure of all eyes.

Did the bells begin to toll immediately, or did it happen later?

No, no, there were no bells when I first saw him. In fact, it took a long time before they did.

Did you both exchange numbers?

Yes, we did.

What was the ice- breaker? Who took the initiative to get to know the person?

He took the initiative. We were friends for three years, and we just met once a year, to begin with. And then eventually. After three years, finally, we started dating.

Who took the initiative to fix the date?

It was Timmy.

Where did you guys go for your first date?

I went to his house. His house is huge. It felt like I had gone for a ball or a gala event. He had invited only me alone, but I took all my friends along!

Can you elaborate on your first date?

Well, it was like a party in the house. I told him that I have already made a plan with my friends, and I had to stick to my commitment. I recall telling him, “So now if you want me to come and meet you, they will accompany me.” There were 15 of us, and we landed up at his place.

During courtship, did he sing any song for you?

I don’t remember if he sang any song for me though he is definitely filmy. His Hindi is not great. Besides, he likes funny songs. Thank God he didn’t sing any of those to me.

Who said I love you first?

I did.

How many times in a day would you speak with each other?

Two to three times a day.

Who is more possessive between the two?

Timmy is protective, not possessive. I am not possessive either. Timmy is very comfortable in his own skin. He is not somebody who feels threatened by anyone. I always wanted somebody like that. I love my space, and he loves his space too.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

He is, I call him Mr. Bean affectionately.

Who is the cleanliness freak?

I, of course.

Who bears the brunt of the other’s temper?

Do you want me to illustrate with an incident? Well, there is an incident every day. I’m definitely short-tempered. I am like a volcano when I burst. But I cool off after some time.

Did you fight during your courtship?

Yes, we fought, but he was the first one to say sorry.

Who proposed marriage?

I did (laughs).

Was there any opposition from the families when you both decided to marry?

No, none whatsoever.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022