How I Met My Life Partner: Sana Saeed reveals, 'During our first date it almost felt like we had known each other for a very long time'

Time flies. Sana Saeed who played Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is now all grown up and in a serious relationship. She tells me before I err, "My boyfriend’s name is spelled ‘Csaba Wagner’ and it’s pronounced as CH-ABA.” In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she talks about her sweet love story. Excerpts:

Who played Cupid?

We met on a dating app so I guess the app.

What was your initial reaction when you saw him? Did the bells begin tolling immediately or did that happen later?

During our first date it almost felt like we had known each other for a very long time. The conversation was very easy flowing. We both have similar passions and interests, and we just had a lot of fun, having met for the first time.

Which of his qualities attracted you to him?

I just found him very kind, loving, friendly, respectful, honest and he loves animals.

What was the ice-breaker?

He broke the ice by reaching out to me directly on the dating app. So, we never really swiped on each other. It was a personal message from his side and that felt like he already put in an effort.

After you came home, did you keep thinking about him and thought about meeting up?

Yes, I was sure that I was going to see him again.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

He took the initiative to fix the first few dates.

Where did you go for the first date?

We went to a sweet little restaurant called Wally’s in Beverly Hills.

What did he bring for you on your first date?

He brought me flowers and took me out for a very delicious dinner.

Who said I love you first?

He did.

How many times in a day do you speak with him?

Pretty much all the time. He is my go-to person and best friend now.

Who is more possessive between the two?

I don’t think any of us are possessive at all. We are very trusting of each other and there’s a lot of mutual love and respect.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

He thinks he’s funnier, so I let him believe that. But in reality, he does crack me up all the time.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

I am not a cleanliness freak, but I do like the house looking neat.

Who is the short tempered one between the two and can you illustrate with an incident?

Neither of us is truly short tempered, but he is the more impatient one out of the two of us.

Do you guys disagree on any issue and end up fighting?

We never disagree. Whenever we have a difference of opinion, we respect each other’s opinion and sit down and talk about it. This way we can usually avoid a fight.

What are your common hobbies?

Hiking, working out, watching movies, going out for a walk, trying new restaurants, swimming in the ocean, baking, and travelling.

Love for you is…

Love for me is to be able to show up exactly how you are and to be accepted at your best and your worst, knowing that you’re safe, loved and always cared for in any situation. It’s unconditional.

Since you guys are engaged, when do you plan to marry?

Later this year.

Would you be migrating after marriage?

Since Csaba’s work is predominantly in the US, I’ll surely be moving eventually.