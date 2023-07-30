How I Met My Life Partner: Priya Bapat Gushes, 'I Couldn’t Take My Eyes Off Umesh When I First Saw Him'

Priya Bapat with Umesh Kamat |

Priya Bapat, whose performance in City Of Dreams was much lauded, feels blessed to have the perfect balance in her relationship with husband Umesh Kamat. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

When did you meet your husband Umesh?

Umesh and I both started working as child actors. I had just finished my tenth standard and was doing a Marathi television show. It was the last day of the shooting and we met on the set. We exchanged numbers. And after that there wasn’t any contact for a year or so. I was a student at Wilson College while he had studied at Ruparel College. The daughter of the principal of Ruparel college was Umesh’s friend. She was studying in Wilson with me and was my friend too. So we met and started chatting once again, and soon we were meeting each other.

Who played Cupid?

I was completely in awe of Umesh. I was like a huge fan when he was working in popular television series of that time, Abhalmaya and Vadalvaat. During Abhalmaya, I was in school and I loved his performance. So I pursued him and suggested that we should meet.

And what happened?

I was in awe of Umesh but he treated me like a child because I am eight years younger than him. He didn’t take me seriously because I was a lot younger than him but he knew that I was not the type of girl who would be casual about a relationship. He knew I was serious and I was looking for a commitment.

What was your reaction when you saw him for the first time?

I was blushing as if he was my boyfriend. I couldn’t take my eyes off him as he is very cute. He has a very positive demeanour, he is welcoming and warm.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

Both of us.

Where did you go for your first date?

I don’t remember the first date but I remember seeing Black with him. We would often eat sandwiches and drink coffee at a restaurant in Carter Road which has a beautiful sea view.

Did he get anything for you on your first date?

Umesh is not the ‘gift’ kind of person, but after I met him all my birthdays have been special.

How many times in a day would you guys speak to each other?

Both of us call each other after every happening, small or big.

Who is more possessive between the two?

In the earlier years of marriage, I was possessive but now, neither of us is. I have realised it is important to have me time.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

Umesh has a great sense of humour.

Who is the cleanliness freak?

I am a Virgo and therefore me.

Would you’ll fight during your courtship days and what were the fights about?

During courtship, our fights were at their peak. I was in college and I had a lot of time on hand while Umesh was always working. So, I would bicker that he is not giving me enough time.

Did you both face any opposition when you both decided to marry?

We faced opposition from my parents. I come from a very simple middle-class family so they were concerned about us being able to manage as we were in an uncertain profession – acting. The age difference also bothered them. But I think once they met Umesh, they were all okay. Today, my dad sides him more than me!

How has your relationship evolved from being girlfriend-boyfriend to being husband and wife?

I think every relationship evolves and ages with time and it ages beautifully. Earlier, I would overreact but now, I try to understand the situation. Besides I would tell him there is a difference in our age, so we are bound to respond differently. We don’t treat each other as husband and wife; we are best friends. We need each other emotionally and physically.

Love for me is...

Just accept your partner, the way he/she is. Love for me is friendship because friends don’t judge.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)