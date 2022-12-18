How I Met My Life Partner: Kinshuk Mahajan says, 'With time, we have become more mature, responsible and loving towards each other'

Kinshuk Mahajan with wife Divya | All pics: Instagram/Divyakmahajan/mahajankinshuk17

Kinshuk Mahajan, who is best known for TV shows Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Naagin 2 and Pandya Store, is of the firm belief that love is God. His love for his wife Divya, his parents and children is part of this godliness. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

How and when did you meet your wife?

I met Divya 19 years ago, we have been married for 11 years now. We met when I was in 11th std accounts tuition.

Was it an arranged or a love marriage?

It was a love marriage.

Who played Cupid?

My friend played Cupid. He went up to her and told her that I like her.

What was your initial reaction when you saw her?

My initial reaction was she was very pretty and her voice was magical. She speaks in a warm tone and her voice is really sweet.

Did you guy’s exchange telephone numbers?

Yes, I did ask her for her telephone number.

What was the ice-breaker?

After my friend told her about how I felt, she was the one who spoke to me because she knew that I was too shy to ask her out.

Did you keep thinking about her after you came home and did the bells start tolling immediately?

Yes. When we both knew that we liked each other. Since I was thinking about her; I presume that she must have been thinking about me too. Both of us went to the same tuition. So we started meeting after our classes. I used to make her sit on my bicycle as I used to give her a lift.

Who fixed the date?

It was Teachers Day when we fixed a date. We were excited since we were very keen on going out and spending time together. On our first date we went to a pub.

Did you guys go Dutch?

Always.

Who said I love you first?

I was the one who said I love you first. For three months, we were both getting to know each other. It took three months to move from the like zone to the love zone and marriage thereafter.

How many times in a day would you both speak to each other?

We would talk to each other a lot, mostly at night, when everyone had gone to bed.

Who is more possessive between the two?

I am.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

She is definitely the funnier one.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

She is.

Who apologises first?

Fortunately, she and I aren’t short tempered but if we had a tiff, she used to say sorry to me.

Who proposed marriage?

I did.

Did you face any opposition when you decided to marry?

None.

What are the terms of endearment you both use for one other?

She calls me baby and I call her by her name.

How has your relationship changed from being boyfriend-girlfriend to now being husband and wife?

Our relationship is the same but there are lots of responsibilities because we have kids now. So with time, we have become more mature, responsible and more loving towards each other.