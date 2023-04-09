How I Met My Life Partner: Iqbal Khan says, 'God played Cupid and Mashallah Sneha is very pretty too'

Iqbal Khan with wife Sneha |

Iqbal Khan married Sneha 16 years ago. When the actor met her for the first time, they were teenagers. The couple are now parents to two daughters, Ammaara and Ifza. Iqbal spills the beans on his love story with Sneha exclusively to The Free Press Journal. Excerpts:

When and how did you meet Sneha?

I met Sneha long ago when we were doing a music video for Falguni Pathak. She was 16 and I was 19. Thereafter, I was on and off in touch with her on the phone. I didn’t catch up with her but we bumped into each other one day at Just Round The Corner. She looked at me, I looked at her. And I took the initiative and approached her.

Iqbal Khan with wife Sneha |

Who played Cupid?

God. I instantly liked her as she was a very easy going person. She spoke very sweetly. Mashallah, she is very pretty too.

What are the qualities that attracted you to Sneha?

Ishq ho gaya bhai, quality wality kuch nahi bas ho jata hai and that’s what happened to me. We were not looking for any qualities in each other.

How many times in a day would you speak with her?

I would only speak with her, nobody else. My phone bill was humongous! We would speak for hours.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

Sneha. We met at Just Round The Corner in Bandra on December 30. She said she was having a get-together at a friend’s terrace and casually asked if I wanted to come. I went.

What were your favourite dating places?

For all our dates we would meet at Just Round The Corner. We would order coffee, sit there for hours and then move to Bröwnie Point in Bandra. After that, we would walk home as we had too many brownies by then!

What did you take for your first date?

I took a lot of ice cream with me.

Iqbal Khan with wife Sneha |

Who said I love you first?

I must have.

Who is possessive between the two?

It’s hands down me, there is no comparison.

Who is funnier?

I am.

Who is the cleanliness freak?

Both of us. I have always been independent so I like my house to be clean and she too is particular about keeping her house clean. I have an issue with my kitchen. At night if my kitchen sink is not clean, I just freak out. If the jaali in the sink is not clean, I clear it myself.

Who is short-tempered between the two?

Sneha, not at all. I used to be but I am not anymore.

What did you fight about and how did you resolve it?

I don't remember many fights during our courtship days. It was quite smooth, Mashallah.

Who would say sorry first?

Sneha would but now the question doesn’t arise as we don’t fight.

Who proposed marriage?

After we started going out together and started meeting, both of us knew that eventually we would marry. I remember I used to have a very busy schedule and we had packed up really early in the morning. So I called her and we went to this ring shop, bought a ring and slipped it on her finger and told her, ‘We have to marry now’.

Did you both face any opposition when you guys decided to marry?

None whatsoever.

How has your relationship changed from being boyfriend-girlfriend to being husband-wife?

The relationship between a couple doesn’t really change after marriage. Once one has children, the time you spend with your spouse is comparatively less than earlier. But the children are a blessing.

What is your definition of love?

Love for me is divine, it’s God. It leads you to the light of our creator.