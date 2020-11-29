Honesty is the key to any relationship: Says Ishaan Khatter, as he gears up to share tips for a dating app

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who has been winning hearts with his boyish charms, will soon be sharing dating tips and how to navigate the new rules of dating in 2020. The actor has partnered with Bumble, the women-first social networking app.

When asked what dating advice he would give single Indians, Ishaan said, “I think honesty and communication is the key to any relationship. We shouldn’t settle for something that doesn’t let us be ourselves.”

Speaking about his association with Bumble India, actor Ishaan Khatter says, “I’m excited and happy to associate with Bumble. The importance of building meaningful connections has been realised strongly in 2020, and Bumble does such a creative job in bringing people together. Bumble’s approach of women making the first move reimagines the traditional gender role dictated by society and makes the app uniquely cool.”