Hindi Diwas 2024: 5 Classic Films You Need To Watch

A still from Anand |

As we celebrate Hindi Diwas today, there’s no better way to honour the richness of the Hindi language than through the timeless magic of classic Bollywood cinema. Many Hindi classics are deeply inspired by literary works, featuring rich narratives adapted from novels or stories. Their iconic dialogues have transcended time, becoming an integral part of India’s cultural lexicon.

These films not only reflect the era in which they were made but also continue to inspire generations with their timeless wisdom. The newly launched OTT platform, Ultra Play, is offering a unique opportunity to rediscover the golden era of Hindi cinema, and we list out 5 gems available there.

Anand (1971)

Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of Bollywood, gifted films which stood the test of time. Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand is a heartwarming and tear-jerking tale of a terminally ill man who lives life to the fullest. Rajesh Khanna’s iconic portrayal of Anand will leave you with a smile and a tear in your eyes.

A still from Do Ankhen Barah Haath |

Do Ankhen Barah Haath (1957)

V Shantaram’s powerful approach to advocating humanism while still exposing injustice made this film a classic. Do Ankhen Barah Haath holds a unique place in Indian cinema’s history. This film achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian film to win and be nominated for a Golden Globe. The narrative of Do Ankhen Barah Haath revolves around a forward-thinking young warden who embarks on a transformative journey. The film beautifully addressed the themes of rehabilitation, hard work, and the significance of personal transformation.

A still from Pyaasa |

Pyaasa (1957)

Guru Dutt’s soulful masterpiece, Pyaasa, is a poignant portrayal of a poet’s struggle to find love and recognition in a materialistic world. The film is celebrated for its lyrical storytelling and remains relevant even today. In a significant moment for the Indian film industry, Pyaasa, the timeless cult classic starring Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman and Mala Sinha had also become the first film to be restored by Ultra Media & Entertainment to its original quality for the Venice Film Festival in the recent past.

A still from Boot Polish |

Boot Polish (1954)

Boot Polish is a 1954 Hindi comedy-drama directed by Prakash Arora and produced by Raj Kapoor. It won Best Film at the Filmfare Awards. The film stars Ratan Kumar and Naaz in the lead roles. Boot Polish was also a critical view of a newly independent India that was consistently failing her people—and her children. The simplistic plot rode on the shoulders of two child actors — Ratan Kumar played Bhola, and Kumari Naaz played Belu — who live with their wicked aunt, Kamla Devi (Chand Burke).

A still from Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam |

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam is a 1962 Indian Hindi film produced by Guru Dutt and directed by Abrar Alvi. It is based on a Bengali novel, Sahib Bibi Golam, written by Bimal Mitra and is a tragic reflection of the decline of zamindari and feudalism in Bengal in the late 19th and early 20th centuries during the British Raj. The film tries to depict an idealistic friendship between a beautiful, lonely wife (Bibi) of an aristocrat (Sahib) and a low-income part-time slave (Ghulam).