Hina Khan opens up about her journey from television to the OTT

She goes on to explain that television stars are often boxed and bracketed in a certain category. Hence they often find themselves playing a similar role on a loop; and breaking out of the loop seems exceedingly difficult. Also as a medium, television is a very family-oriented space. The content on OTT caters to the likes of a particular individual, and cannot be coined as a family-centric medium of entertainment.

“In the OTT space, TV stars are given an opportunity to dabble with an array of roles, and genres. The narratives are far more layered, giving us as actors a chance to experiment with a variety of characters and style (of acting). Yes, indeed, one has to work really hard to enjoy the fruits that the medium can deliver you to. Moreover, one receives validation almost as immediately as the web film/series is released.”

She goes on to add that it is not only the actors, but also the audience that needs to drag themselves out of their comfort zones if they want to watch better content. “Perhaps a lot of the audience overlooks the kind of skill set we are actually armed with. Our ability to perform is unmatched, but we often get boxed or categorised for playing that part that we once played. It is important that the industry and the audience step out of their comfort zones, and view things from an open perspective sans the horse blinders,” she concludes.