 Himesh Reshammiya's Father, Vipin Reshammiya, Passes Away At 87
Himesh Reshammiya's father, Vipin Reshammiya, was facing challenges with his breathing and experiencing health issues due to ageing. He was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Himesh reshammiya's father passes away at 87 due to breathing issues | Instagram (@realhimesh)

Vipin Reshammiya, the father of singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya, died on Wednesday, September 18 at 8:30 pm. He was 87 when he breathed his last.

When he expressed difficulties with breathing and age-related health issues, he was quickly taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, but he succumbed there.

His final rites will take place on September 19 in Juhu, Mumbai. The Reshammiya family will soon bring his mortal remains back home.

Vanita Thapar, a close friend of Himesh's family, verified the information. She also revealed her connection with Vipin. "I would refer to him as papa back when he was producing TV shows. Afterwards, he took on the role of music director, and then Himesh followed in his path," Vanita told Times of India

Vipin Reshammiya produced The Xpose (2014) and Teraa Surroor (2016). His son Himesh starred in both movies. Vipin also created music for an unissued movie titled Insaaf Ka Suraj (1990).

In 2021, Himesh had revealed on Indian Idol that his father had composed a track sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, but it was never released. "I feel that it’s one of the finest classic melodies of all time which should come out in the market for all music lovers and I will be bringing the song out in the market soon," he had promised.

"My dad had composed it with a lot of love and I’m happy that this song will be coming out soon for all of you, give it all your love when it comes out and you hear it. We shot for the Kishore Kumar 100 songs special this week and the very talented singers of #indianidol sang beautifully like always," he wrote in his post.

