 Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHimansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli is now married! The actor tied the knot in an intimate temple ceremony in Delhi. While official wedding photos have yet to be shared, several pictures of the newlyweds have made their way to social media. Himanshi's wife is from a non-Bollywood background, and it is an arranged-cum-love marriage for the duo.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Congratulations are in order for Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli, as he is now married! The actor got married in an intimate ceremony at a temple in Delhi. Although he has yet to share official wedding photos, several pictures of the newlyweds have surfaced on social media.

While not much is aware of Himansh's wife, the wedding photos have now revealed her face. The mystery woman is rumoured to be from a non-Bollywood background and it is an arranged-cum-love marriage for the two lovebirds

Check it out:

Read Also
Himansh Kohli Flaunts Fiancé's Initials At Mehendi Ceremony, Dances Ahead Of Temple Wedding In...
article-image

Kohli shared photos from his wedding but chose not to post one with his wife. He wrote, "Blessings abound."

FPJ Shorts
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Deadline Extended; Apply At ongcindia.com
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Deadline Extended; Apply At ongcindia.com

Take a look:

The actor's intimate wedding was attended by Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar. An inside video from Kohli's pre-wedding ceremony has gone viral, which shows Tulsi and Khushali dancing with Himansh.

Earlier today, several photos from Kohli's mehendi ceremony surfaced on social media, showing the actor joyfully dancing ahead of his intimate wedding. One photo also featured him flaunting his ladylove's initials on his palm, with the letters 'HV' written on it. While 'H' stands for Himansh, the significance of 'V' remains a mystery.

Himanshi was earlier in a relationship with singer Neha Kakkar. However, they parted ways in December 2018, after being together for almost a year. The couple made their relationship official on national television during Indian Idol 10.

Neha is now married to Rohanpreet Singh.

Read Also
Himansh Kohli calls out fake video that shows him apologising to ex-lover Neha Kakkar
article-image
Read Also
Himansh Kohli gushes, 'We should open the gates of our emotions and show our love for the nation.'
article-image

On the work front, Himansh will be seen next in Julia & Kaalia. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Yaariyaan alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As...

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As...

Mithun Chakraborty's Wallet Gets Stolen During BJP Roadshow In Jharkhand, Organisers Request...

Mithun Chakraborty's Wallet Gets Stolen During BJP Roadshow In Jharkhand, Organisers Request...

Juhi Chawla Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Juhi Chawla Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Yash's Toxic In Trouble After Karnataka Forest Department Files Case For Illegal Tree Cutting In...

Yash's Toxic In Trouble After Karnataka Forest Department Files Case For Illegal Tree Cutting In...