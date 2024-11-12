Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Congratulations are in order for Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli, as he is now married! The actor got married in an intimate ceremony at a temple in Delhi. Although he has yet to share official wedding photos, several pictures of the newlyweds have surfaced on social media.

While not much is aware of Himansh's wife, the wedding photos have now revealed her face. The mystery woman is rumoured to be from a non-Bollywood background and it is an arranged-cum-love marriage for the two lovebirds

Check it out:

Kohli shared photos from his wedding but chose not to post one with his wife. He wrote, "Blessings abound."

Take a look:

The actor's intimate wedding was attended by Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar. An inside video from Kohli's pre-wedding ceremony has gone viral, which shows Tulsi and Khushali dancing with Himansh.

Earlier today, several photos from Kohli's mehendi ceremony surfaced on social media, showing the actor joyfully dancing ahead of his intimate wedding. One photo also featured him flaunting his ladylove's initials on his palm, with the letters 'HV' written on it. While 'H' stands for Himansh, the significance of 'V' remains a mystery.

Himanshi was earlier in a relationship with singer Neha Kakkar. However, they parted ways in December 2018, after being together for almost a year. The couple made their relationship official on national television during Indian Idol 10.

Neha is now married to Rohanpreet Singh.

On the work front, Himansh will be seen next in Julia & Kaalia. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Yaariyaan alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar.