Himansh Kohli calls out fake video that shows him apologising to ex-lover Neha Kakkar

Actor Himansh Kohli has called out a fake video that shows him allegedly apologising to former girlfriend, singer Neha Kakkar.

"I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. And who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What's more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post," he wrote on Instagram Story while posting an image that led to the fake video.