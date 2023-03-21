Here’s why hundreds of Bollywood Songs were suddenly removed from Spotify

Spotify has suddenly pulled out hundreds of Bollywood songs from the music platform as its licensing agreement with an Indian record company wasn’t settled. And do you know which record label it is? It’s no one else but Zee Music Company.

Zee Music Company, one of the biggest record labels that has produced countless music tracks, also included ‘Apna Bana Le’ from Varun Dhawan’s film ‘Bhediya’, which has been streaming on top for the last two weeks.

Countless Bollywood songs removed

Several songs, including Maiyya Menu from Jersey, Namo Namo from Kedarnath, Zaalima from Raees, and a lot of other songs, have been eliminated.

The music platform told Billboard, "Spotify and Zee Music Company have disputes and are unable to seal the deal to renew the license agreement."

"In our negotiation process, we tried to discover all the creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music Company and proceed with our good faith negotiations. We wish to get a mutually agreed solution to the issue very soon."

Netizens express their disappointment

After the incident, many loyal users of the platform bashed out Spotify for removing their beloved Bollywood tracks from the app.

One user said, "Does Spotify have a beef with Bollywood? Why are they removing every good song from the app? At this point, I’m going to remove Spotify from my phone."

"This is upsetting and insane," another user wrote. Several users are threatening to cancel their subscriptions as a protest.

Let us tell you: Spotify told us at the end of the year 2022 that they have crossed 205 million premium subscribers on their platform. The largest music platform in the world has other competitors like Apple Music and Amazon Music, which have kept their numbers secret.

Top 5 Bollywood tracks removed

Out of all the removed Bollywood tracks, here are the top 5 tracks from Spotify, that you can now listen on YouTube.

1. Apna Bana Le - Bhediya

2. Maiyya Mainnu - Jersey

3. Apna TimeAayega - Gully Boy

4. Tareefan - Veere Di Wedding

5. Kala Chashma - Baar Baar Dekho

