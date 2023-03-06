WATCH: Diplomats show their crazy moves on retro Bollywood songs at Meenakshi Lekhi's Holi gathering in Delhi |

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, on Monday hosted Holi Mahotsav 2023 in New Delhi. Diplomats and other ministers joined in the celebrations and grooved on retro Bollywood songs. Some crazy moves by the diplomats were captured on camera as they enjoyed the festival of colours in the national capital.

Dressed in suit and pants, the diplomats looked sassy as they danced on Bollywood songs at the get-together. The crowd grooved happily on Amitabh Bachchan's Rang Barse song.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Holi festival

The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.