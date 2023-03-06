Lucknow: Ruckus breaks at hotel during Holi party over eve teasing; video goes viral |

A ruckus was created during the Holi party on late Sunday night in a hotel in Lucknow after some people allegedly misbehaved with women. The incident happened in a hotel in the Vibhuti Khand police station area in Lucknow.

The ruckus took place after some people allegedly misbehaved with women during the party. It is alleged that the party was taking place in the hotel without any license and alcohol was also being served there.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and started questioning people. It has also been alleged that a woman also misbehaved with the police.

Further details are awaited in the case.