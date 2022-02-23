BTS member Suga's Spotify account hacked; Bhojpuri song added to profile

BTS Army can't keep calm as Suga aka Min Yoongi’s Spotify account has been reportedly hacked.
The speculation cropped up after a few fans noticed an unusual song in the BTS rapper's credit.
According to several media reports, hackers left behind a Bhojpuri song to Suga's profile and that has become a heated source of discussion on social media.
Fans took to Twitter to share that they opened Suga's profile and heard a Bhojpuri song instead of the rapper's. The clip has now been going viral.
Reportedly, the hacker has also left behind a song titled 'Suga Song' on the music platform. It is also being speculated that the hacker is of Indian origin.
Suga's Spotify account features original and remix compositions. These include 'Girl Of My Dreams', 'Blueberry Eyes', 'My Universe - Suga Remix', Suga’s Interlude as part of Halsey’s third album Manic and Song Request.
For those unversed, Suga tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021 after returning from the US. The news was shared by their management company Big Hit Entertainment in a statement.
A day after Suga's diagnosis was made public, the management agency announced group leader RM (Kim Nam-joon) and Jin (Kim Seok-jin) had also tested COVID-19 positive after coming back from the US.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)