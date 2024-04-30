 Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor On His 4th Death Anniversary: 'Life Can Never Be Same Without You'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNeetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor On His 4th Death Anniversary: 'Life Can Never Be Same Without You'

Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor On His 4th Death Anniversary: 'Life Can Never Be Same Without You'

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away four years back but he continues to live among his fans through his work and his "Khullam Khulla" life stories. On his fourth death anniversary today, his family members and friends from the industry took to social media to share pictures from the precious moments spent with him.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture with him and captioned it as, "4 years (flower emoji) for us life can never be the same without you (red heart emoji)."

Read Also
Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: 8 Best Films Of The Actor
article-image

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima dropped a picture from her childhood days. In the adorable image, the young Rishi Kapoor could be seen striking a pose with little Riddhima.

" Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. #forever #missyousomuch," she captioned the post.

Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law and Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni shared a fam-jam picture featuring himself with Krishna Kapoor, Rishi, Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima. "Thank you for all the memories. We miss you," he wrote.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a monochrome picture with Rishi Kapoor, who's fondly called Chintu. "Chintu you are always with us," Rakesh Roshan wrote on Instagram.

Read Also
Neetu Kapoor & Soni Razdan Turn Emotional As They REACT To Fan Edit Of Rishi Kapoor, Raha: 'Fills...
article-image

Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He worked in many films including Bobby, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons, Mulk and 102 Not Out among many others.

He was last seen in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. He died midway through the shoot of the film. Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes and finished filming his remaining scenes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor On His 4th Death Anniversary: 'Life Can Never Be Same Without You'

Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor On His 4th Death Anniversary: 'Life Can Never Be Same Without You'

Adhyayan Suman Praises Ex-GF Kangana Ranaut Years After Accusing Her Of Physical & Mental Abuse:...

Adhyayan Suman Praises Ex-GF Kangana Ranaut Years After Accusing Her Of Physical & Mental Abuse:...

8 Famous Personalities Who Fell Prey To Deepfake AI

8 Famous Personalities Who Fell Prey To Deepfake AI

'Should Experience Everything': Old Video Of Naga Chaitanya Admitting To Have Cheated In...

'Should Experience Everything': Old Video Of Naga Chaitanya Admitting To Have Cheated In...

AbRam Khan Scolds Dad Shah Rukh Khan As He Gets Annoyed, Video Of Their Cute Fight Goes Viral

AbRam Khan Scolds Dad Shah Rukh Khan As He Gets Annoyed, Video Of Their Cute Fight Goes Viral