Tech Layoffs: Spotify to slash workforce after muted financial performance | File/ Representational Photo

According to media reports, Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is expected to lay off employees this week amid the deepening economic slowdown.

The company has not revealed any specifics on the number of employees that will be affected by the expected layoffs.

The company has nearly 9,800 employees with over 433 monthly active users in 2022.

Layoffs in Spotify

Spotify reportedly shut down 11 original podcasts from its in-house studios in October last year as a part of cost-cutting and layoffs that recently took place. 'How to Save a Planet', 'Crime Show', and 'Medical Murders' were among the podcasts cancelled from in-house studios Gimlet and Parcast.

Nearly 5 per cent of Spotify’s staff on original podcasts were laid off or reassigned to new shows.

It was in June last year when for the first time, reports emerged that Spotify was reducing new hiring by at least 25 per cent. It was during this time that tech companies were navigating through volatile global conditions.

Spotify has also shut down its lightweight listening app, 'Spotify Stations'.

Spotify's chief financial officer, Paul Vogel, has also said that they are "clearly aware of the increasing uncertainty regarding the global economy."

What else will be affected this year?

In the second quarter of this year, Spotify will say goodbye to "Horoscope Today."

With inputs from IANS

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)