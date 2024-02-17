Hema Malini To Perform At Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Raag Seva, Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'Divine Darshan' (PHOTOS)

Veteran actress-turned-politician Hema Malini visited the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Friday (February 17). The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly-built temple was held on January 22, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several Bollywood celebrities, politicians, sports personalities and businessmen attended the historic event.

Taking to her official X account on Saturday morning, Hema Malini shared a series of pictures of her visit to the temple and stated that she enjoyed the 'divine darshan of Ram Lalla'. The actress also revealed that she will perform 'Raag Seva' in the temple.

"In Ayodhya now with family and enjoying the divine darshan of Ram Lalla. Feel truly blessed esp as I will be doing my Raag Seva in the mandir for Ram Lalla. Many eminent artistes have already performed here and many more are lined up. It is a divine bulaava," she wrote.

"In Ayodhya now with family and enjoying the divine darshan of Ram Lalla. Feel truly blessed esp as I will be doing my Raag Seva in the mandir for Ram Lalla. Many eminent artistes have already performed here and many more are lined up. It is a divine bulaava🙏"

What is Raag Seva?

As part of the grand inauguration ceremony of the temple, a 45-day-long musical event called Raag Seva began at the temple on January 27. The event will see more than 100 eminent artists from different regions and traditions of India perform their raag seva. The event has been organised in the Gudi Mandap.

Other artists who are expected to attend the event are Vyajayanthimala, Suresh Wadkar, Anup Jalota, Jasbir Jassi, Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, Rahul Deshpande and others.

शास्त्रीय परंपरा के अनुरूप, कल दिनांक 26 जनवरी 2024 से, श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में राग सेवा का आयोजन किया जाएगा।



यह आयोजन भगवान के समक्ष गुडी मंडप में किया जाएगा, जिसमें देश भर के विभिन्न प्रांतों और कला परंपराओ के 100 से अधिक सुप्रसिद्ध कलाकार अगले 45 दिनों तक भगवान श्री…

After offering prayers at the temple on Friday, Hema Malini told ANI, "We had a good 'darshan'. All the arrangements are good here... Because of the temple, so many people are getting employment."

While addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi had said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

Hema Malini, who also attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, was seen celebrating the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir by dancing her heart out. A video went viral after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in which the actress was seen grooving inside the temple premises with other guests.