Hema Malini reveals, 'If I am offered a good role by director SS Rajamouli I would definitely like to work with him'

Hema Malini | Pic: Instagram/dreamgirlhemamalini

Dream girl Hema Malini dons many illustrious hats. She is an actress par excellence, an exceptional dancer, a filmmaker and a politician. On March 19, her classical dance ballet - Ganga will premiere at NCPA, Mumbai. It celebrates the glory of our Motherland as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, wherein the government of Maharashtra has embarked upon a massive plan to clean and revitalise all of the state’s rivers. Excerpts from an exclusive conversation:

What is the Ganga ballet all about?

Being the part of this initiative by the government of Maharashtra, with a mission to create awareness amongst one and all to take care of rivers. My contribution to this abhiyaan is a well-researched dance presentation on Ganga. We are trying to create awareness about keeping our rivers clean. People should know the importance of Ganga… we have polluted it and we need to stop polluting it. I am performing this for the first time in Maharashtra to impart the importance and bring awareness in order to keep our rivers clean.

Could you elaborate about the costumes that the performers will be wearing for the Ganga ballet?

Neeta Lullaji has created very beautiful costumes. She has given wonderful costumes not only to me as Ganga but also given meticulous costumes to all other characters performing this ballet.

Belonging from Mathura constituency, what are you planning about cleanliness of the river Yamuna?

By the time the water from Yamuna flows to Mathura which is my constituency it turns into suez water. We are working towards the cleanliness of Yamuna. Our initiative of cleansing Yamuna will be successful, though it will take some time.

You have a big family with grandchildren around you. What do you do for them?

Esha has two daughters and Ahana has a son and two twin girls. In total, I am a grandma to five of them. It’s a pleasure to be with them, spending lovely time with them. When I am in Mathura, I rush back to be with my grandchildren.

When will we see you back on the big screen?

I will take up a project only if I get a suitable role. I will not just make announcements that I am doing a web series. I am an actress. I would love to act if there is any good role please come to me.

Will you and Esha work together?

Yes, why not if I get a good script I would love to work with my daughter Esha.

Any plans of producing /directing in the near future?

Not right now. Maybe if I come across any good subject only then I shall think about it.

How do you look at Dharmendra’s come back on the celluloid? Zarina Wahab feels that working with him is like her dream has come true. What do you have to say?

Dharamji’s comeback is very good and he loves it. For people who have not worked with Dharamji it’s obviously like a dream come true for them, if they are working with him now. Dharamji ke sath kam karna asaan nahi hai. He is also getting chances so he is utilising it happily.

We have won the Oscar award for Naatu Naatu song and dance number. What would you like to say?

A South film has received an Oscar, especially for a dance performance. It’s a proud moment globally. It’s a huge achievement for all of us that we are bringing the Oscar to our country.

Would you like to collaborate with SS Rajamouli?

If I am offered a good role by director SS Rajamouliji I would definitely like to work with him.