Heeramandi First Look: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari & Others Turn Courtesans Fighting For Power In This Magnum Opus

After offering audiences a tantalising preview of the grandeur and opulence created by himself, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to open the doors to his debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in 2024.

Heeramandi is set to show a world where courtesans were once queens. The first look of the series was finally released on Thursday, after months of anticipation and hype.

In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test.

Hailed as the grandest and most-awaited series of the year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to unveil his 14-year passion project in collaboration with Netflix, to global audiences.

Heeramandi promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom. The series promises to be a profound celebration of art, culture, beauty -- all that Bhansali is known for.

The series by Bhansali Productions comprises an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Each of them will be seen contributing to the odyssey of Heeramandi with their own tales to tell.

While the makers have not revealed the final date yet, Heeramandi is sure to release on OTT by the end of 2024.