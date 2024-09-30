Have Social Media Influencers Become The Real Stars? Why Bollywood Star Power Is NOT Enough For Film Promotions

These days, the traditional methods of film promotions - press conferences, posters, as well as city tours - are being overshadowed by the rise of digital and social media influencers. From Instagram reels to YouTube reviews, the influencers, with millions of followers, are at the forefront of film marketing and promotions. It is a win-win situation for both the parties. While the influencers get a chance to collaborate with film celebrities, the filmmakers reach younger and digitally savvy audiences.

Gone are the days when a star-studded trailer launch or a few television spots could guarantee a film's success. In fact, what you see at trailer launches and other film events these days are paid fans and PR-driven activities. Boring!

At film promotion events, celebs talk about their experience working with each other and how much they have prepared for their characters. Again, as a journalist or as an audience, I have no interest in knowing these things. I would rather prefer watching an actor's fun and entertaining reel with an influencer.

Social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube have indeed become essential tools for film promotions. What makes influencers powerful is their direct access to millions of followers who blindly trust their opinions. By collaborating with these influencers, filmmakers are tapping into an already engaged and loyal audience. Isn't the idea great?

Also, influencers, particularly those specialising in fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment, have blurred the lines between film promotions and their personal branding.

Interesting examples ahead...

- Ananya Panday & Nancy Tyagi

Recently, during the promotions of her web series Call Me Bae, actress Ananya Panday collaborated with fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi, who made headlines for her stunning appearance in her custom-made outfit at Cannes Film Festival. As a part of the show's promotional activity, Nancy designed a gorgeous outfit for Ananya. Allow me to mention, Nancy, known for designing outfits from scratch, has over 2.9 million followers on Instagram and every reel of hers goes viral. The floral couture which Nancy made for Ananya, perfectly captured the essence of her character Bae in the web series.

Vicky Kaushal with Dharna, Ruhee and others

Another example is actor Vicky Kaushal grooving with every other influencer to the hit song Tauba Tauba during the promotions of Bad Newz.

Within no time, the song went viral, majorly because of its difficult hook step. Acing it wasn't a cakewalk and dance reels of the influencers didn't go viral because they matched Vicky's step but because they recreated it and gave their own hilarious twists. Something which was loved by netizens.

Vicky collaborated with influencers like Ruhee Dosani (2.2 million followers) and Dharna Durga (1.4 million followers).

Salman Khan's family also needs influencers

Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan's niece, made her acting debut with the film Farrey. Interestingly, the promotion strategy for the film leaned heavily on social media influencers to reach the target audience. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube again became essential in generating buzz, showing just how promotional dynamics have evolved in Bollywood. Similarly, Salman's nephew recently stepped into the world of music, marking his singing debut. Once again, influencers like Mr. Faisu and Awez Darbar were roped in to ensure the release reached a wider audience.

These examples raise a curious question: Why do Salman Khan's relatives, despite being connected to one of Bollywood's biggest icons, still need the support of influencers? They also prove that social media powerhouses now hold immense sway over popular culture. Even a superstar's clout isn't enough in today's digital landscape. It's a new era!

Besides Instagram reels and social media activities, influencers are also invited to films' promotional events. In fact, special events are organised for influencers where the B-Town celebs meet and interact with them. In today's times, when it becomes difficult for a journalist to get in touch with a celeb or interview him/her, influencers get easy access to collaborate with them. Such events were organised recently by the makers of Bad Newz and Khel Khel Mein.

However, the question remains - are these influencers real stars, or just riding on the coattails of Bollywood's already established fame? While influencers undeniably help push a film's visibility, their impact on the audience is largely superficial. Many film promotions bank on influencer-generated content to go viral, but this doesn't always translate into box office success.

Future of influencer-driven promotions

Looking at the current trend, the role of influencers is only set to grow in near future. However, to avoid being just another cog in the marketing machine, influencers need to build deeper connections with their audiences. Here, authenticity and credibility remain key. Successful campaigns will require a blend of both celebrity power and digital influencer marketing, creating a synergy that will tap into multiple audience segments.

In conclusion, while influencers are not necessarily the "real stars" of Bollywood, they are certainly not just hype. They are crucial players in shaping film promotions, especially in a world where a few seconds of content can make or break a movie's opening weekend.