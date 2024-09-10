 Sohail Khan, 53, Finds Love 2 Years After Divorce With Seema Sajdeh? Actor's Video With Mystery Woman Goes Viral
Sohail Khan was spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant with a mystery girl

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Sohail Khan spotted with mystery girl in Bandra | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan was spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, with a mystery girl on Monday (September 9). Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media in which he is seen stepping inside his car post a dinner date. However, it is not known who the woman in the video is.

According to Instant Bollywood, Sohail has found love again after divorce with Seema Sajdeh and the woman in the now-viral video is his girlfriend.

The video shows the 53-year-old actor coming out of the restaurant with his rumoured girlfriend and getting inside his car without interacting with the paparazzi. They were spotted in comfy casual outfits.

The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Sohail khan with his Girlfriend were spotted post dinner date (sic)." However, Sohail has not reacted to the rumours yet. Take a look at the video here:

A few months back, Sohail, who was married to Seema, talked about his failed relationship and said that everything comes with an expiry date.

"Till when it lasts, and till when you’re happy together, keep the relationship going, don’t make it sour. Because that’s when negative feelings about the other person come into you. Everything comes with an expiry. (Whether) You buy a medicine, you buy a chocolate, or you call for food. When you lose excitement in a relationship, amicably move on. Communication is the best thing," he had said.

Sohail and Seema's divorce

Seema and Sohail tied the knot in 1998. In 2022, they filed for divorce and were living separately for a couple of years before that. They have two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan.

Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on divorce with Sohail Khan: 'I don't care anymore'
In one of her interviews, Seema revealed the reason why she decided to divorce Sohail after 24 years of marriage. She said that some people felt that the reason was because of some other women, but it was a choice made by her.

"When two people are in a situation where both of them are not happy, when there is constant fighting, the fallout is always the kids. You don’t realise that in that phase of your life, time passes so quickly, kids grow up quickly, and you don’t realise when you have done damaged to the kids. The kids are collateral damage. So, it was a conscious decision." she said.

