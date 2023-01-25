Harsh Nagar on his Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho co-star Amar Upadhyay, 'I am feeling the same way how maybe Tiger Shroff must have felt after working with Hrithik Roshan in War'

Harsh Nagar | Pic: Instagram/i_harsh_nagar

Harsh Nagar who’s known for his films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011), Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011) is currently seen in Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho. The show also stars Amar Upadhyay and Priyanka Dhavale and airs on Shemaroo Umang. The Free Press Journal caught up with Harsh for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about his role in the show, Harsh says, “I play Ayushman Bharghav, a 20 year-old-student, who is in his last year of college and he is also the headboy. His mother is a single parent and he has responsibilities on his shoulders. He is very simple and helpful. He knows what is important in life. He can do anything for his family and friends. You have to be very lucky to portray such characters because these days people are behind money and are selfish but I feel very lucky to portray this role.”

Harsh Nagar (r) with co-stars Amar Upadhyay, Priyanka Dhavale |

When asked about his experience of working with Amar as an actor and a producer, Harsh states, “This is not the first time that I am working with an actor who’s also producing the show. Actually, I was launched by Shah Rukh Khan and he was also my co-actor in that film. Even when I was launched on TV, Mr Bhupinder Singh was also working with me as an actor on the same show while simultaneously producing it. But while working with Amar sir, I got to know how heroes from the golden era of TV prepare themselves for each and every shot. And such things, no acting school can teach you! The success that he saw as Mihir Virani and through his other characters stays unmatchable till date. I am feeling the same way how maybe Tiger Shroff must have felt after working with Hrithik Roshan in War (2019).”

He adds, “It is an added bonus to see and observe Mr Amar Upadhyay work and prepare in front of my eyes. And as a producer also, he is brilliant and very positive. The team that he has formed is also very positive. It is a very big learning experience for me. The confluence of this era with that era is something that I hope the audiences hopefully likes. This experience is something that I will cherish for a lifetime.”

On a parting note, we quizzed him if he feels any pressure as such a senior actor is playing the parallel lead role. “No, it’s the opposite I feel. I’ve got the luxury that Amar sir is the producer and actor of the show. Your duty is to come, portray your character aptly and give your all, that’s it. The channel is also growing so there is no pressure as such. It feels good that Amar Upadhyay is always on a set as an actor also,” he concludes.