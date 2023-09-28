 Harry Potter Actor Michael Gambon, Who Played Professor Dumbledore, Dies At 82
His family said in a statement, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter movies, has passed away. He was 82.

According to a report in Variety, his family said in a statement, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love," the statement further read.

article-image

Gambon was known for his versatile and accomplished career in film, television, and theatre. He was one of the original members of the acclaimed Royal National Theatre. He was born on October 19, 1940, in Dublin, Ireland.

One of Gambon's most iconic roles was as Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' film series, succeeding Richard Harris after his passing. Gambon brought his own interpretation to the character and garnered praise for his portrayal.

Gambon won two SAG Awards and four BAFTAs. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999.

His remarkable body of work also includes Gosford Park, The Lost World, Skyfall, The King's Speech, Love and Death on Long Island, The Singing Detective and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy among others.

article-image

