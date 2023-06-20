Haridwar Seers Demand Ban On Adipurush, Protestors Storm Multiplex In Delhi - WATCH

Om Raut's recently-released magnum opus, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, has been facing the heat of the public, ever since it hit the theatres. The film, which is a retelling of the Ramayana, has been accused of insulting the Indian epic and hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Adipurush is being criticised all over the nation for its substandard and "tapori" dialogues, below-par visuals, and several bizarre scenes, despite being made at such a large scale with a whopping budget of over Rs 500 crore.

Several political leaders, fringe groups, and the common public in general have called for a ban on the film in the country.

Haridwar seers slam Adipurush

According to a report in an entertainment portal, several seers from Haridwar have demanded that 'Adipurush' be banned in the country due to its "wrongful depiction" of the Ramayana.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prabodhanand of Juna Akhara reportedly said that Adipurush is an “international conspiracy to defame Sanatan culture”. He also called the dialogues of Lord Hanuman in the film objectionable.

On the other hand, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Santoshanand said that the way the characters have been portrayed in Adipurush, it is against the Sanatan culture and is demeaning to it.

Adipurush screening disrupted in Delhi

In a separate incident, members of the United Hindu Front stormed a theatre in Delhi’s Shahdara locality and disrupted the screening of Adipurush.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They shared a video of the incident and wrote, “United Hindu Front office bearers and workers protested against the film at Vikas Cine Mall in Shahdara and the film running in the cinema hall was stopped.”

In the video, the activists can be seen raising slogans against the makers of Adipurush and driving people away from the theatre.

All India Cine Workers Association Write To PM Modi

Meanwhile, the All India Cine Workers Association has shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on Adipurush.

They requested the PM to immediately stop the screening of the film in theatres, and even halt its release on OTT.

"We need FIR against director Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and the producers of the film," the letter read.