Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic's swimsuit pics are setting the pool on fire

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been the talk of town since he announced his engagement to the Serbian model and actor.
Pandya announced his engagement to the former Bigg Boss contestant on New Year’s day and took everyone by surprise including his captain Virat Kohli.
The cricketer took to Instagram to share the photo with the actor and captioned the post as: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged".
The 26-year-old shared three pictures and a short clip on the social media platform. In one photo, Stankovic can be seen flaunting her ring.
The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.
But it doesn’t look like any upcoming nuptial is going to slowdown the Serbian model who posted red-hot pools pics on Instagram recently.
The svelte model showed off her figure in a half-leopard print and half-black monkini which garnered quite a reaction on social media.
Many of them were tongue-in-cheek and further congratulated Pandya.
Incidentally, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had come in the eye of the storm and caused quite a furore with the woke crowd for their comments on casual sex.
On work front, Stankovic was last seen in a song from Bollywood movie 'The Body' starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She had also made it to the finals of 'Nach Baliye' with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.
Stankovic first became a household name after appearing as a contestant on famous reality show 'Bigg Boss 8'.
How the Captain reacted
Thrilled after getting to know about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday called it is a "pleasant surprise".
Extending best wishes to the newly-engaged couple, Kohli posted a comment on Pandya's Instagram post which read, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless".
In 2019, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that Pandya underwent a lower-back surgery in London.
