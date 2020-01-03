Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic's swimsuit pics are setting the pool on fire

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been the talk of town since he announced his engagement to the Serbian model and actor.

Pandya announced his engagement to the former Bigg Boss contestant on New Year’s day and took everyone by surprise including his captain Virat Kohli.

The cricketer took to Instagram to share the photo with the actor and captioned the post as: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged".

The 26-year-old shared three pictures and a short clip on the social media platform. In one photo, Stankovic can be seen flaunting her ring.