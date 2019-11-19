10 pics of Hardik Pandya's hot girlfriend Natasa Stankovic that will make your jaw drop

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has had his share of fame not just in sports, but also his brow-raising personal life. Despite all the backlash he gained for his infamous episode on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Pandya has reportedly found love in Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.

There has been an ongoing buzz that the cricketer has introduced his ladylove to his family as well. Whether that is true or not, there have been several instances where the much in love couple has been spotted around the city.

Who is Natasa Stankovic?

Natasa is a model and dancer based in Mumbai, who made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She started her career as a model for renowned brands like Philips, Cadbury, Tetley, J Hampstead, Johnson & Johnson.

Here are ten pictures of the diva that will make your jaw drop.