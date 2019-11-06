Hardik Pandya adds fuel to the relationship rumours, spotted with Natasa Stankovic after dinner date

Hardik Pandya has had a struggling journey with his fame. He has made headlines for his performance during IPL this year and earlier he also faced backlash for his unacceptable behaviour during a Koffee with Karan episode.

Other than work Pandya has also had plenty link ups and alleged flings. He is currently reported to be seeing Natasa Stankovic by Spotboye. The report also stated Hardik has introduced her to his family as his 'girlfriend'. The two have also been spotted around the city.

Recently the two were spotted in Mumbai after a dinner date. This futhured fueled the relationship rumours.