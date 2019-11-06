Hardik Pandya adds fuel to the relationship rumours, spotted with Natasa Stankovic after dinner date

Hardik Pandya has had a struggling journey with his fame. He has made headlines for his performance during IPL this year and earlier he also faced backlash for his unacceptable behaviour during a Koffee with Karan episode.
Other than work Pandya has also had plenty link ups and alleged flings. He is currently reported to be seeing Natasa Stankovic by Spotboye. The report also stated Hardik has introduced her to his family as his 'girlfriend'. The two have also been spotted around the city.
Recently the two were spotted in Mumbai after a dinner date. This futhured fueled the relationship rumours.
India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who’s known for his fashion statements and of course his ‘statements’, has had an exciting love life. He has been linked to a number of ladies in B-Town however is now, allegedly in a serious relationship with the Serbian beauty.
Natasa Stankovic rose to fame after featuring in Badshah’s 'DJ Waley Babu.' The actor-dancer has also featured opposite Arjun Rampal in Daddy. There were rumours of Arjun and Natasa dating at that time however Arjun had denied the rumours.
Hardik recently underwent back surgery in England and returned home. The cricketer, who is recovering from injury, is mostly spending time with his family and friends. And girlfriend ofcourse!
Natasa is a contestant in popular celebrity TV dance show Nach Baliye 9.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)