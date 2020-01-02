Hardik Pandya's ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela congratulates him on his engagement

Our confusion is finally over! With Hardik Pandya getting engaged to Natasa Stankovic, we now know that the speculations over Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya’s on-off relationship have finally seen the end!
On the very first day of the year 2020, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to reveal his engagement with his long-time girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. To which, Urvashi Rautela reacted in the sweetest way possible. The ex-flame shared Hardik’s post in her story, congratulating the two love birds on their engagement.
Rumours about the actress and the cricketer had been making quite some rounds in the past and recently there were speculations that the heartthrob cricketer gifted Urvashi a puppy to congratulate on the actresses’ recent film.
We are really happy that Hardik Pandya has found his soulmate and more than happy to see that Urvashi Rautela graciously congratulated him on the same! Sources close to the actress reported that ‘Urvashi is genuinely very happy for Hardik and Natasha. She is in a very good phase currently with back to back movies slated for release and music videos’.
Well for all of us, the New Year indeed started on a clearer note with lots of love and happiness in promise.
