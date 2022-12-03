Hansika Motwani Wedding: Bride-to-be looks gorgeous in golden sharara at Sufi night - watch video

Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 in Rajasthan.

Hansika and Sohael's pre-wedding festivities have already started. Several pictures of the bride-to-be from her pre-wedding festivities have gone viral.

After their Mehendi ceremony on Thursday, the couple ditched the usual Sangeet ceremony for a special Sufi night.

Their entry video from the event is now winning the internet. In a now-viral video, Hasika can be seen dressed in a shimmery golden sharara.

Take a look:

The intimate ceremony was reportedly attended by close friends and family members of Hansika and Sohael.

For the Mehendi ceremony, the actress opted for an yellow and orange tie-dye sharara. She completed her look with oxidised jhumkas and bindi and tied her hair in a low ponytail.

In one of the videos, Hansika was seen dancing with Sohael as she got her mehendi put on her leg. The video ended with the duo laughing.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony, which will be held at the Mundota Fort and Palace, in Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony will be royal, with a touch of vintage, as the venue is 450-year-old.

Earlier this month, Hansika shared a series of photographs of her marriage proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Hansika and Sohael have been best friends for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur.

Motwani began her career with TV show Kis Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She also starred as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.