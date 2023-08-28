Hannah Montana Actor Arrested For Stealing Packet Of Chips |

Mitchel Musso, who played Miley Cyrus' best friend Oliver Oken on the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana was reportedly arrested on Saturday for getting drunk and stealing a packet of chips from a hotel in Rockwell, a suburb of Dallas, Texas. The 32-year-old allegedly entered a hotel in an intoxicated state and refused to pay for the chips. He also became verbally abusive when he was confronted.

As per reports, the Rockwall Police Department arrested Musso on two counts, public intoxication and theft under USD 100. He spent one night in jail and was released after posting a USD 1,000 bond.

Musso was arrested in 2011 for drinking and driving. He was 20 back then and was under the legal drinking age.

As one of the most loved Disney shows Hannah Montana completed 17 years of its release. The show revolved around the life of Miley Stewart, an average teenage girl who lives a double life as a famous pop singer named Hannah Montana while trying to conceal her true identity from the public. Hannah Montana ran on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011, and a star-studded film Hannah Montana: The Movie was released in theatres in 2009.

It also starred Emily Osment, Jason Earles, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Moisés Arias.

Besides Hannah Montana, Musso has also voiced in the animated series Phineas and Ferb. He was featured in movies like Hatching Pete, Sins Of Our Youth, and The Sand.