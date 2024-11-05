 Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
Divya Bharti's death in 1993 was a devastating shock to the entire nation. Sajid Nadiadwala, who was married to Divya, was accused of her death, but Guddi Maruti has now denied the murder claims against him and stated that he was not present at home when she died. Guddi revealed that Divya had bent down from her window to see if Sajid's car had arrived when she fell.

Updated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Sajid Nadiadwala, who was married to Divya, was accused of her death, but Guddi Maruti has now denied the murder claims against him.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Guddi revealed that Divya was a 'nice girl' but a 'little messed up.' She shared that the late actress lived life as if each day were her last. "At that time she was seeing Sajid Nadiadwala. This was the time we were shooting for Shola Aur Shabnam. She died on the night of April 5 and April 4 is my birthday. So, we all were partying together – Govinda, Divya, Sajid and others. She was okay at the party but I felt she was a little sad. She had to go for an outdoor shoot but she didn’t want to," she added.

Furthermore, sharing an odd incident, Divya, who lived on the 5th floor of a Juhu building, yelled her name one night while Guddi was heading to an ice-cream store nearby and when she looked up, she saw Divya sitting on the parapet with her legs dangling.

"I told her it’s not safe and that she should get inside. She told me, ‘Kuch nahi hota (Nothing will happen).’ She wasn’t scared of heights. I got scared just looking at her," Guddi added.

Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
Talking about Divya's incident, Guddi shared that she had bent down from her window to check if Sajid's car had arrived when she tragically fell. Guddi revealed that designer Neeta Lulla was present and saw Divya falling down.

"Uske mummy ka haal bura tha. Sajid was like… gone. He was in a bad shape. He wasn’t even home when the incident happened," concluded Maruti.

