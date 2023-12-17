 Grey's Anatomy & Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Jack Axelrod Dies At 93
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGrey's Anatomy & Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Jack Axelrod Dies At 93

Grey's Anatomy & Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Jack Axelrod Dies At 93

Jack Axelrod died of natural causes in Los Angeles on November 28

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
article-image

Hollywood actor Jack Axelrod, known for his performances in shows like 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'General Hospital' passed away. He was 93. Axelrod died of natural causes in Los Angeles on November 28, his representative Jennifer Garland told Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Born in L.A. on January 25, 1930, Axelrod served as a corporal in the US Army, stationed in Germany from February 1953 to February 1955. He later majored in architecture at UC Berkeley and eventually became licensed as an architect in the state of Washington, as per Variety.

Read Also
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Andre Braugher Dies At 61
article-image

Axelrod portrayed the role of Victor Jerome on the teleseries 'General Hospital' for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989. Apart from that, he was also known for his roles as the Electrolarynx Guy on 'My Name Is Earl' and patient Charlie Yost, who was in a semi-comatose state at Seattle Grace, on 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Additional television credits include 'Dallas,' 'Hill Street Blues,' 'Dynasty,' 'Outlaws,' 'Night Court,' 'Knots Landing,' 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' 'Alias,' 'Frasier,' 'Malcolm in the Middle,' 'Scrubs,' 'Star-ving,' 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' 'Hot in Cleveland,' 'Baskets,' 'Speechless,' 'Ray Donovan,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Modern Family,' as per Variety.

He made his film debut in the film 'Bananas'. Apart from that, he appeared in films like 'Vice', 'Road to Redemption', 'Hancock', and 'Little Fockers' among others.

Read Also
Friends Actor Matthew Perry's Autopsy Reveals He Died Of Acute Effects Of Ketamine
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Gets 5:55 Am Show At Gaiety Cinema In Mumbai On First Day Of Release

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Gets 5:55 Am Show At Gaiety Cinema In Mumbai On First Day Of Release

Genelia Calls Riteish Deshmukh 'The Greatest Man In Entire Universe', Pens Sweet Note On His...

Genelia Calls Riteish Deshmukh 'The Greatest Man In Entire Universe', Pens Sweet Note On His...

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits...

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits...

Matthew Perry Was 'Angry, Mean' Due To Nicotine Lollipops, Ketamine In Days Before His Death

Matthew Perry Was 'Angry, Mean' Due To Nicotine Lollipops, Ketamine In Days Before His Death

12 Best OTT Performances Of 2023: From Kareena Kapoor In Jaane Jaan To Babil Khan In The Railway Men

12 Best OTT Performances Of 2023: From Kareena Kapoor In Jaane Jaan To Babil Khan In The Railway Men