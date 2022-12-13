'Govinda Naam Mera' actress Renuka Shahane: 'Audiences need more films where they can enjoy themselves'

Renuka Shahane returns to celluloid as an actor after four years with the quirky comedy, Govinda Naam Mera. The actress plays Vicky Kaushal’s mother in the movie, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. It is set to release on December 16 on an OTT platform.

Sharing her excitement on the release, she shares, “I am super excited about the release since it’s such a new genre for me. I am very keen to know what people think about me in the film. I am very curious. I have always loved comedies and I feel, it’s an art to make people laugh even more than making them cry. Audiences need more films where they can enjoy themselves. However, we also need more deep and meaningful films. Certain palatable truths can be said in a comical way. You just have to sit back and laugh, our film is funny and silly at times. It is kind of catharsis in a way.”

Renuka, who has been working for over three decades, feels there has been a vast change in the style of storytelling. “I think there has been a sea change due to the invasion of OTT platforms. There is a certain freedom you get in a variety of subjects which are not economically viable for the big screen. People are used to watching global content. OTT has created an audience which is critical of nonsense. There is more responsibility today than it was earlier. Even the kind of roles being offered to female actors are not regular ones. It is the best time to be a woman in this industry today,” she shares.

Renuka, who wrote and helmed Kajol-starrer Tribhanga (2021) is acting on screen after the 2018 film, 3 Storeys. When asked how she manages to do varied roles, she explains, “It is a challenge I am always ready for. I started in this industry wanting to be a director. In 1988, I assisted Vijay Mehta in the serial, Lifeline. In the meantime, acting kept happening so direction went on a back burner. After I got married, I delved into subjects that I wanted to tell and write about.”

On a parting note, she opens up on how she and her actor husband Ashutosh Rana are a big support system for each other. “We both can tell each other honestly if we don’t like certain things about each other. We don’t criticise each other to put each other down but to make each other better. It is very important to have an understanding partner. Home is the best place to be free and discuss creative journeys,” she concludes.