‘Golgappa version of Urfi’: Netizens react as Tejasswi Prakash appears in a pink mini-dress

Tejasswi Prakash and Urfi Javed |

Television’s Naagin aka Tejasswi Prakash is always in the news due to her personal life. Since the time she won Colors Tv’s controversial reality show, she has been ruling the hearts of the audience. The girl is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, but it seems like everything went wrong this time.

However, when the actress was recently clicked n a no-makeup look wearing a short pink dress, the netizens didn't hold back their criticism. While some liked her look and called her a 'Barbie Doll', others compared her with Urfi Javed and trolled her for the same.

Let us tell you, this isn’t the first time Teja faced such a brutal trolling on social media. Her relationship with actor Karan Kundrra has also been criticised at times. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor, in a recent interview, stated that he doesn’t pay attention to such hateful comments calling his love story with Tejasswi Prakash ‘imperfectly perfect’.

The viral video was shared by a popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani as Tejasswi was spotted outside a restaurant.

Check out the viral video of Tejasswi Prakash here:

How Netizens reacted to the viral clip

Her admirers dropped lovely comments in abundance. As for haters, She was compared to social media sensation Urfi Javed and they called her ‘a golgappa version of Urfi’. They felt she dressed up like the Bigg Boss OTT actress.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently impressing the audience with her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin 5, which is expected to go off air soon. It is reportedly getting replaced by Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh starrer ‘Bekaboo’.