Ginna Bhai actress Payal Rajput gushes, 'Sunny Leone is a sweetheart and the epitome of grace and style'

Actors Vishnu Manchu and Payal Rajput visited Mumbai to promote their upcoming Telugu film Ginna. It also stars Sunny Leone and will also release in Hindi as Ginna Bhai. It is directed by Suryaah and will hit screens on October 21. The duo answered a volley of media queries during the film’s promotional event in Mumbai.

In recent times, many South stars have been visiting Mumbai to promote their films. When asked if promoting films here impacts its collections, Vishnu says, “The success ratio of any film industry is 20 to 30 per cent maximum. It could be less but not more. South movies releasing are nothing new. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s movies have been releasing since 1980 in the Hindi belt. Then there was a lull in between. But S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise changed the entire scenario.”

Vishnu is elated because of this change. “I am proud to say it’s the golden era of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. Audiences want to watch good films. Some stories could be of native sort which Hindi audiences may not adhere to. I believe that my movie Ginna Bhai is a subject which will touch the hearts of the audiences. So here I am promoting my film in Mumbai so that it reaches the masses all over the country.”

He then reveals which Bollywood filmmakers are on his wish list to work. “I would love to work with Raju Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty. I would like them to come and direct my Telugu film out there rather than trying to act in a Hindi film.”

Payal started her acting journey with television and now she is doing Tollywood films. Opening up about her journey, she says, “I wanted to explore myself. I didn’t want to limit myself so I did a couple of Punjabi films. Channa Mereya was a remake of this hit film Sairat. One day, I got a call for RX 100. I was asked to audition on the phone. The moment I landed in Hyderabad, I was given a long script in Telugu. At that time, I did not know Telugu. I would mug up dialogues but I was unable to pull the dialogue. I was asked to pack up. I wanted one more chance and did it in Hindi and got RX 100. My hard work paid off and it turned out to be a big hit. This is how I entered Tollywood. Ginna Bhai is my Hindi debut and I am excited about it.”

On a concluding note, Payal reveals her equation with co-star Sunny, who was absent from the event. “I was apprehensive about how I am going to gel with her. I felt left out as Sunny and Vishnu were talking about their kids. Vishnu is my favorite. Sunny is a sweetheart and is the epitome of grace and style. I am missing her today,” she concludes.