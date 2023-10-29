 Gigi & Bella Hadid's Father Mohamed Compares Israel To Nazis In Deleted Post: 'Both Labeled Victims As Terrorists'
Mohamed Hadid posted an infographic in which he was seen comparing Israel to Nazis in a now-deleted post.

Updated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her sister-model Bella Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, who is an American real estate agent, recently posted an infographic on his Instagram handle in which he was seen comparing Israel to Nazis in a now-deleted post.

He captioned it, "And Both [Nazis and Israel] added and labeled the victims as Terrorists.. regardless of their peacefulness of other activities. Some Palestinians and some Jews even changed their names.”

The infographic states that both Israel and the Nazis have many aspects in common, like “expelled millions from their homes” and “enforced collective punishments.”

Both Gigi and Bella have been vocal about their support for the Free Palestine movement. It has also been reported that the entire Hadid family has been receiving death threats over their support for Palestine.

According to TMZ's report, "the phone numbers of several Hadid family members have been leaked online over the past week—in other words, they've been doxxed—and they've had random people hitting them up with horrific sentiments, including graphic descriptions of how they would carry out the Hadids' executions."

Meanwhile, Gigi and Bella have a special connection with Palestine, as their father Mohamed was born into a Palestinian Muslim family in 1948 in Nazareth to Anwar Mohamed Hadid and Khairiah Hadid. Later, Mohamed and his parents had to flee Palestine due to the 1947–1949 Palestine War.

