Ghoomketu movie review: Puts a smile on your face

The story

This is a perfect slice from Ghoomketu’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) life! Just like every aspiring youngster, Ghoomketu yearns for a ticket to Bollywood. But, thankfully, he wants to become a screenplay writer (with this little twist in imagination, the new-age writers show us a beacon of hope).

Just after he gets married to Janki Devi (Ragini Khanna), he confides in his aunt, Santok bua (Ila Arun) that he wants to experience life in Mumbai. Santok bua encourages him to leave the house, unannounced! His dad, whom he lovingly addresses as dadda (Raghuvir Yadav), is worried about his son’s whereabouts, but is unable to show it. Ghoomketu’s uncle, who is well-connected, files a missing report at the police station. He ensures that this case is marked as a high profile one.

The file (without a photograph of Ghoomketu) lands on Badlani’s (Anurag Kashyap) table in Mumbai. The man is basking in the glory of corruption and hasn’t solved a single case in the past 15 years. A transfer order awaits him if he is unable to find Ghoomketu. Badlani’s clock is ticking, he only has one month before the transfer order is passed.

On the other hand, Mumbai treats Ghoomketu fairly well. While most people are making fun of his rural ways, he is learning how to adapt to the changes. He has a month before he runs out of money and furiously starts penning ideas, trying his hand at every genre. But, his stories are rejected.

Yet, nothing keeps the ambitious Ghoomketu from trying and lands at superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s office. Sadly, SRK is shooting in Prague and Ghoomketu is forced to make his way back to the village. While on his way back Badlani suddenly discovers something. What had he discovered? Does Ghoomketu’s story make its way to Bollywood? Well, that for you to find out.

The review

A no-brainer film is need of the hour. The comedy is kind of in between intelligent and slapstick, but puts a smile on your face. Using cuss words hasn’t exactly gone out of fashion. It’s now become the ‘new normal’ on OTT platforms. However, I cannot credit Nawazuddin enough for displaying such fineness with his acting skills. Ila Arun can have someone bursting into peels of laughter with the intonation that she uses. She seems to have gotten into the skin of Santok bua’s character quite well.

The movie has some leading Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh playing supporting roles. The plot isn’t exactly very strong. The writer, though armed with a terrific imagination, is unable to convey the message very clearly. But, the direction enlivens the plot and the cast further glorifies the plot. The dialogues are heavily discounted and need a terrific facelift, but the cast already does half the work there. The overall production isn’t exactly bad. This is a kind of film one can totally watch if they are down and out.

Name of the film: Ghoomketu

Platform: ZEE5

genre: Comedy

time: 1 hour 42 mins (approx.)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav, Anurag Kashyap and Ragini Khanna

Director: Puspendra Nath Misra