George Floyd's death: BTS joins the fight against racism

Seoul: South Korean pop sensation BTS has joined the Black Lives Matter movement saying that the group stands against racism and violence.
The record-breaking K-pop band, featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkoo, took to Twitter to support to the movement which started after the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US).
"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter ," BTS posted on its official Twitter page.
Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)