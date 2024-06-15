Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha REACTS To Viral Kitten Reel & Rupali Ganguly's Statement: 'Video Was Misinterpreted' (EXCLUSIVE)

A video of Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola dropping a cat went viral on X (formerly twitter) this morning. In this video, Akanksha could be seen stating how, unlike human babies, you can love animal babies as you like and drop them when they bite you or pull your hair. Saying this, the actress drops her cat. This video of Akanksha did not go down well with netizens who slammed her for dropping the cat. Some users also went ahead to call it 'animal abuse.'

While the actress took the video down after reading these comments, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav's co star from Anupamaa came forward in her support. Rupali was also trolled for all the hate comments and was asked if she paid people for trolling Akanksha. While the actress slammed the said troll, she also took a firm stand for Akanksha and went ahead to ask everyone to not drag families in the slam fest. She stated that Akanksha is an avid animal lover and that this trolling should be stopped.

Requesting everyone to let the positives not be overshadowed by the negativity 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Also please DONOT drag the families into the regular slamfests 🙏🏻

Pulling down a vegan animal lover who has given a home to the homeless fur babies will hurt the very cause of animal welfare that… — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) June 15, 2024

The Free Press Journal reached out to Akanksha to talk about the same and the actress, in an exclusive chat with us cleared her stance. Talking about the said video, Akanksha says, ''See, firstly, I am not on twitter so I am totally unaware about what is happening there. Talking about the said video, I am an animal lover myself and I always work for the protection and betterment of them. That video was a scripted one and it was just for a fun purpose. I do not know why is it blowing out of proportion? Also, the cat did not fall down. Cats do not fall in general. They are very active. My cat jumps down from the cupboard too. However, Also, I took the video down immediately after posting it after I started reading the comments. People reached out to me stating that animal abuse is at its peak and that some people may take it the wrong way and think it is okay to throw animals around and they may do it in an abusive way. It is just that the video did not come out as I expected it to.''

This is so disgusting how someone can do dis with innocent voiceless soul😡just 4 attention, claiming

urself as a animal lover

Imagine what she must be doing routinely with d small baby

Fun k name pay pati co actor ki insult karta hai ro patni voice less ko torture #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/q8r5xH6W62 — Sadia_Rups (@Sadia_Rups) June 14, 2024

Further, the Bhootu actress reveals that she has rescued and adopted the kitten and says, ''I have rescued and adopted my cat and I have always been actively working for animal welfare in my society, my building and the community too. I always take a stand for them and fight for them. Why would I abuse an animal then? And had it been on purpose, why would I share it on my social media? The abuse videos are recorded footage, not a video which was scripted and thoughtfully shot. Also, did anyone see the cat falling on the ground?''

Reacting to Rupali Ganguly supporting her, Akanksha thanks her and says, ''It is very sweet of Rupali to come out and support me publically, especially when I am not even on the platform or unaware of what is happening there. Rupali knows me well and she knows how much I love animals. Glad people like her understand the thin line. Glad she knew that the video was only for a fun purpose and not any other way.''

Akanksha also thanked Kavita Kaushik for her support and said, ''Kavita knows me well too, we stay in the same building, so she too knows I would never hurt an animal on purpose.''

On the work front, Akanksha has been a part of popular shows like Bhootu, Swarigni and more.