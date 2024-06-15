Kavita Kaushik Supports Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Amid Backlash Over Viral Kitten Video: 'She's An Animal Lover'

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kavita Kaushik came out in support of Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, after she was slammed by a section of social media users for her viral reel with her kitten. For those unversed, Akanksha had shared a video in which she is seen dropping her kitten on the ground. This did not go down well with netizens and they called the act 'insensitive' as well as 'disgusting'.

Soon after the video went viral on Saturday (June 15), Kavita extended support to Akanksha and called her an 'animal lover'. However, she also stated that the video was 'silly'.

Taking to her official X account, Kavita wrote, "Well, she made a silly video, yes, but she is an animal lover, we stay in the same building, she helps needy animals, has adopted strays and helps new furry parents, gets injured many times trying to help."

She added, "The worst we can do is to call a kind person unkind."

In the viral video, Akanksha is seen comparing a kitten to a kid. She is seen holding a white kitten in her hands, kissing it and then dropping it on the ground.

Before the act, SHE is heard saying in the video, "Billi ke bacche insaan ke bacche se zyada acche aur mazedaar hote hai. Main batati hu kyu... Aap din bhar inhe pappi kar sakte ho, aur jab ye natak kare ya kaatne lage, toh aap inhe aise pakad ke kahi pe bhi chod sakte hai."

Akanksha often shares reels with her kitten on Instagram. However, this particular video has not gone down well with netizens.

Several social media users also extended support to the actress and explained that cats' bodies are built to survive high falls.

Akanksha is also an actress. She has been a part of shows like Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Bhootu. However, she has been away from the small screens since the last seven years. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in 2016 in Kanpur.