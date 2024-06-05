 Gauahar Khan SLAMS Troll Criticising Her For 'Interfering With Nature' As She Posed With A Lion: 'Get Your Facts Rights'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGauahar Khan SLAMS Troll Criticising Her For 'Interfering With Nature' As She Posed With A Lion: 'Get Your Facts Rights'

Gauahar Khan SLAMS Troll Criticising Her For 'Interfering With Nature' As She Posed With A Lion: 'Get Your Facts Rights'

Gauahar Khan has been sharing pictures from her Tanzania vacation with husband Zaid Darbar and son Zehaan

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image

Actress and television host Gauahar Khan slammed a social media user who criticised her for posing with a huge lion. Gauahar never shies away from speaking her mind and she often gives it back to the trolls. For those unversed, the actress has been sharing pictures from her Tanzania vacation with husband Zaid Darbar and son Zehaan. One of her photos did not go down well with a netizen who said she was 'interfering with nature' just for the sake of entertainment.

Gauahar was in no mood to ignore the comment on her post which read, "They are obviously not free if they’re being tamed by humans. You are interfering with nature for the sake of entertainment. Please stop promoting this behaviour."

Reacting to the user, Gauahar commented, "Lol! Get ur facts right, they r in the forest, free from cages, well fed, n free to bask in the sun all day."

Read Also
'Aap Log Ne Chillaya Na Isilye...': Gauahar Khan Asks Paps To Stop Recording Her Son As They Step...
article-image

She added, "This is not a zoo or a personal entertainment park. It a property for the animals spread across acres n acres of forest. So calm down."

In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen blowing kisses while posing with the big cat. In the caption of her post, the actress wrote, "The king ! ❤️ 🦁#respect #africa #tanzania."

In other vacation pictures posted by the actress, they can be seen having breakfast while surrounded by giraffes. One of the videos shows Gauahar and Zaid grooving near a zebra to the song Tarzan.

"TARZAN ♥️ The 2024 Hemant bridje & Kimi katkar😋 All their fans like us, drop an animal," Zaid captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Gauahar is currently seen enjoying most of her time with her little one, Zehaan. She got married to Zaid in December 2020, and on May 10, 2023, they welcomed their first child.

On the work front, Gauahar hosted the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Rithvik Dhanjani. She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gauahar Khan SLAMS Troll Criticising Her For 'Interfering With Nature' As She Posed With A Lion:...

Gauahar Khan SLAMS Troll Criticising Her For 'Interfering With Nature' As She Posed With A Lion:...

Aamir Ali REACTS To Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'Demotivating Partners' Comment: 'Washing Dirty Linen...

Aamir Ali REACTS To Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'Demotivating Partners' Comment: 'Washing Dirty Linen...

Swara Bhasker REACTS To BJP's Shocking Defeat In Ayodhya: 'Ram Ke Naam Par Paap Karne Waalon Ko...'

Swara Bhasker REACTS To BJP's Shocking Defeat In Ayodhya: 'Ram Ke Naam Par Paap Karne Waalon Ko...'

Maidaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn's Film

Maidaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn's Film

'Always With You': Mouni Roy Voices Support For Smriti Irani After Shocking Loss In Amethi In Lok...

'Always With You': Mouni Roy Voices Support For Smriti Irani After Shocking Loss In Amethi In Lok...