Gauahar Khan SLAMS Troll Criticising Her For 'Interfering With Nature' As She Posed With A Lion: 'Get Your Facts Rights'

Actress and television host Gauahar Khan slammed a social media user who criticised her for posing with a huge lion. Gauahar never shies away from speaking her mind and she often gives it back to the trolls. For those unversed, the actress has been sharing pictures from her Tanzania vacation with husband Zaid Darbar and son Zehaan. One of her photos did not go down well with a netizen who said she was 'interfering with nature' just for the sake of entertainment.

Gauahar was in no mood to ignore the comment on her post which read, "They are obviously not free if they’re being tamed by humans. You are interfering with nature for the sake of entertainment. Please stop promoting this behaviour."

Reacting to the user, Gauahar commented, "Lol! Get ur facts right, they r in the forest, free from cages, well fed, n free to bask in the sun all day."

She added, "This is not a zoo or a personal entertainment park. It a property for the animals spread across acres n acres of forest. So calm down."

In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen blowing kisses while posing with the big cat. In the caption of her post, the actress wrote, "The king ! ❤️ 🦁#respect #africa #tanzania."

In other vacation pictures posted by the actress, they can be seen having breakfast while surrounded by giraffes. One of the videos shows Gauahar and Zaid grooving near a zebra to the song Tarzan.

"TARZAN ♥️ The 2024 Hemant bridje & Kimi katkar😋 All their fans like us, drop an animal," Zaid captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Gauahar is currently seen enjoying most of her time with her little one, Zehaan. She got married to Zaid in December 2020, and on May 10, 2023, they welcomed their first child.

On the work front, Gauahar hosted the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Rithvik Dhanjani. She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.