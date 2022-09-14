e-Paper Get App
Gauahar Khan learns horse riding in one day for 'Shiksha Mandal'

In the show, Gauahar is seen playing a no-nonsense cop who is quick-witted and intuitive

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
article-image

Gauahar Khan is no stranger to portraying unconventional and hard-hitting characters. She will go to any lengths to achieve perfection – be it with drama, romance or even action. And this is precisely what she did when she discovered that she had to ride a horse for a scene for upcoming series 'Shiksha Mandal…India’s Biggest Education Scam’.

She learnt to ride a horse in one day. In the show, she is seen playing a no-nonsense cop who is quick-witted and intuitive.

On learning horse riding, Gauahar said, “I performed quite a few stunts on my own in the show. The show also has a scene where I am riding a horse and I didn’t know how to ride one. But when the role demands something, you have to give it your all to make it look authentic; there’s no other way. So, I learnt how to ride a horse. We didn’t have much time, so I did it in one day. It takes around six months to be a confident rider, but I had to learn the basics in a day."

article-image

She added, "All credit to our action director, Salaam Sir, and his team who patiently trained me. It was pretty intense, actually, but empowering at the same time. I got a sense of achievement while playing Anuradha. The show has our blood, sweat, and tears; we’ve put in a lot of work! Our director, Afzal Sir, believed in me and believed that I am capable of doing anything. It is his belief that I didn’t want to let down.”

Directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, the show also features Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Raj Malhotra in pivotal roles. With a socially relevant premise and equally talented cast, 'Shiksha Mandal' will reveal corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affects vulnerable students in India.

