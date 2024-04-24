 'Gareebo Ki Malaika Arora': Kashmera Shah TROLLED For Wearing Thigh-Slit Saree With Plunging Neckline Blouse (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Gareebo Ki Malaika Arora': Kashmera Shah TROLLED For Wearing Thigh-Slit Saree With Plunging Neckline Blouse (VIDEO)

'Gareebo Ki Malaika Arora': Kashmera Shah TROLLED For Wearing Thigh-Slit Saree With Plunging Neckline Blouse (VIDEO)

Arti Singh is all set to marry Dipak Chauhan at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai on April 25.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

Television actress Arti Singh is all set to marry Dipak Chauhan at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai on April 25. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted a sangeet ceremony on Tuesday in the presence of friends and family, which was attended by several celebrities, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai, Mahira Khan, and Paras Chhabra, among others.

For the ceremony, Arti's sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, grabbed eyeballs after she was seen wearing a metallic colour high-slit saree with a plunging neckline blouse.

In the viral video, Kashmera was seen adjusting her saree in front of the paparazzi at the venue, while Arti and Dipak were waiting for her so they could pose for a photo together.

Check out the video:

Read Also
'It's Not Krushna's Wedding': Kashmera Shah Hopes 'Father-In-Law' Govinda Attends Arti Singh's...
article-image
Read Also
Kashmera Shah breaks silence on viral kiss video with Krushna Abhishek: 'I was PDA-starved'
article-image

She was trolled brutally for the outfit and a netizen also called her 'Gareebo ki Malaika Arora.' While another user commented, "Shadi jaise khoobsurat event m kaise kapde pahente h koi batao in logo ko."

A third user said, "Kaise behave Kar rahi ha.... Koi manners nehi hai." "What is she wearing and her behaviour ffs," said another. "Extremely bad dressing," wrote a user.

A user wrote, "Sasti Malaika dikh Rahi hai." While another netizen said, "Garbage bag ki saree banayi h shayad."

Read Also
Inside Arti Singh's Bridal Shower: Bride-To-Be Stuns In Mini Dress, Dances Her Heart Out With...
article-image

Earlier, Arti opened up about her marriage and said that it is an arranged marriage.

"There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement," said the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gareebo Ki Malaika Arora': Kashmera Shah TROLLED For Wearing Thigh-Slit Saree With Plunging...

'Gareebo Ki Malaika Arora': Kashmera Shah TROLLED For Wearing Thigh-Slit Saree With Plunging...

What Is The Age Gap Between Newlywed Actors Deepak Parambol & Aparna Das?

What Is The Age Gap Between Newlywed Actors Deepak Parambol & Aparna Das?

Tillu Square OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Tillu Square OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Malayalam Actors Aparna Das & Deepak Parambol Get Married In Kerala; FIRST Wedding Video Out

Malayalam Actors Aparna Das & Deepak Parambol Get Married In Kerala; FIRST Wedding Video Out

Lara Dutta Says 'Kudos' To PM Modi For 'Wealth To Muslims' Speech: 'Can't Keep Treading On...

Lara Dutta Says 'Kudos' To PM Modi For 'Wealth To Muslims' Speech: 'Can't Keep Treading On...