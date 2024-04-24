'Gareebo Ki Malaika Arora': Kashmera Shah TROLLED For Wearing Thigh-Slit Saree With Plunging Neckline Blouse (VIDEO)

Television actress Arti Singh is all set to marry Dipak Chauhan at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai on April 25. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted a sangeet ceremony on Tuesday in the presence of friends and family, which was attended by several celebrities, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai, Mahira Khan, and Paras Chhabra, among others.

For the ceremony, Arti's sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, grabbed eyeballs after she was seen wearing a metallic colour high-slit saree with a plunging neckline blouse.

In the viral video, Kashmera was seen adjusting her saree in front of the paparazzi at the venue, while Arti and Dipak were waiting for her so they could pose for a photo together.

She was trolled brutally for the outfit and a netizen also called her 'Gareebo ki Malaika Arora.' While another user commented, "Shadi jaise khoobsurat event m kaise kapde pahente h koi batao in logo ko."

A third user said, "Kaise behave Kar rahi ha.... Koi manners nehi hai." "What is she wearing and her behaviour ffs," said another. "Extremely bad dressing," wrote a user.

A user wrote, "Sasti Malaika dikh Rahi hai." While another netizen said, "Garbage bag ki saree banayi h shayad."

Earlier, Arti opened up about her marriage and said that it is an arranged marriage.

"There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement," said the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.